Music Videos
Home > Music Videos

NEW and NOW | Yung Booke “H.I.T.V. (H@#s In The Valley) Ft. London Jae (Official Music Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

JKruz
Leave a comment

#Smash if you Like it or #Trash if you don’t. What say you?

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

newandnow_promo

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

NEW and NOW | Jacquees – B.E.D. (VIDEO) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

NEW and NOW |Ice Cube – Good Cop Bad Cop (Official Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert

JMBLYA 2017 Lineup: Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, 6lack, Young Dolph, Snow Tha Product, Steve Aoki, YFN Lucci, Pell, DJ Mr. Rogers

11 photos Launch gallery

JMBLYA 2017 Lineup: Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, 6lack, Young Dolph, Snow Tha Product, Steve Aoki, YFN Lucci, Pell, DJ Mr. Rogers

Continue reading NEW and NOW | Yung Booke “H.I.T.V. (H@#s In The Valley) Ft. London Jae (Official Music Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

JMBLYA 2017 Lineup: Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, 6lack, Young Dolph, Snow Tha Product, Steve Aoki, YFN Lucci, Pell, DJ Mr. Rogers

 

#DFW , #newandnow , #NEWMUSIC , 97.9 the beat , @JKruzonair , DFW , H.I.T.V. , Hoes In The Valley , jk , london jae , music video , new music , official music video , Yung Booke

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OREGON
Young Thug Shares Ritualistic ‘Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger…
 13 hours ago
06.14.17
Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017
Steve Harvey Makes A Tasteless Joke About The…
 16 hours ago
06.14.17
We Day California
Lil Wayne & Big Sean To Perform at…
 18 hours ago
06.14.17
Tupac
Demetrius Shipp Jr. Talks Tupac Role In “All…
 19 hours ago
06.14.17
PNB Rock
Meet the 2017 ‘XXL’ Freshman Class
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 2 days ago
06.13.17
‘It Comes At Night’ Cast Talks Real-Life Fears
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
DJ Khaled & Asahd on ‘Live with Kelly…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Ice Cube and son O'Shea Jackson Jr. at 'Straight Outta Comton' premiere
Ice Cube makes Hollywood Walk Of Fame!
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Kodak Black In Concert - Washington, DC
Kodak Black Tired Of Gold Teeth?! Get’s Them…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Tory Lanez Drops $35K At Store That Racially…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
photos