NEW and NOW | Jacquees – B.E.D. (VIDEO) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations
1. Best Rap Album: Schoolboy Q (Blank face LP)1 of 12
2. Best Rap Album: De La Soul (And The Anonymous Nobody)2 of 12
3. Best Rap Album: DJ Khaled (Major Key)3 of 12
4. Best Rap Song: Fat Joe & Remy Ma (All The Way Up)4 of 12
5. Best Rap Song: Kanye West (Famous)5 of 12
6. Best Rap Song: Drake (Hotline Bling)6 of 12
7. Best Rap Song: Chance The Rapper (No Problem)7 of 12
8. Best Rap Song: Kanye West (Ultralight Beam)8 of 12
9. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Beyonce Featuring Kendrick Lamar (Best Rap/Sung Performance)9 of 12
10. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Drake (Hotline Bling)10 of 12
11. Best Rap/Sung Performance: D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty (Broccoli)11 of 12
12. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream12 of 12
