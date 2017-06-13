NEW and NOW |Ice Cube – Good Cop Bad Cop (Official Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Nice to hear the Cube rapping again. He held no punches on this one. Controversial to say the least. It’s dropping at the perfect time and with someone with his status talking openly about issues going on currently makes this song even more important. Powerful message, the beat is banging, and Cube flows his a$$ off. Video is pretty much a movie, and we know he knows about movies ;) What say you?
PHOTOS OF THE DAY: North West, Zoe Kravitz, Ice Cube, & MORE!
12 photos Launch gallery
PHOTOS OF THE DAY: North West, Zoe Kravitz, Ice Cube, & MORE!
1. Kim Kardashian carries North West in a carrier after arriving at LAXSource:Splash 1 of 12
2. We spy with our little eyes a big rock on Mila Kunis ring finger!Source:Splash 2 of 12
3. Lady in red! Ellie Goulding was seen leaving her London home.Source:Wenn 3 of 12
4. Liam Neeson didn’t give two f*cks as he filmed “Entourage” in West Hollywood.Source:Splash 4 of 12
5. Ice Cube was all business as he stepped out of his car and was spotted at Radio 2.Source:Wenn 5 of 12
6. Kim Kardashian snuggled up close to her baby girl, Nori, while wearing a fur coat in NYC.Source:Splash 6 of 12
7. Demi Lovato rocked out while performing live in concert at BB and T Center.Source:Wenn 7 of 12
8. Zoe Kravitz was a sight for sore eyes as she arrived to The Grove for an appearance on “Extra!”Source:Wenn 8 of 12
9. Simon Cowell showed off his post-baby body while hanging out with his son, Eric, and girlfriend, Lauren Silverman.Source:Splash 9 of 12
10. Jessica Alba channeled a modern day smooth criminal as she touched down in Paris for Fashion Week.Source:Splash 10 of 12
11. Sam Worthington looked like a page out of our favorite winter wonderland fairytale as he left court after attacking a paparazzo in NYC.Source:Splash 11 of 12
12. How pretty is she? Lea Michele was spotted on the set of “Glee” in Downtown L.A.Source:Splash 12 of 12
