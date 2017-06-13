NEW and NOW |Ice Cube – Good Cop Bad Cop (Official Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Nice to hear the Cube rapping again. He held no punches on this one. Controversial to say the least. It’s dropping at the perfect time and with someone with his status talking openly about issues going on currently makes this song even more important. Powerful message, the beat is banging, and Cube flows his a$$ off. Video is pretty much a movie, and we know he knows about movies ;) What say you?

