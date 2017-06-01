Music Videos
Home > Music Videos

NEW and NOW | Bandit Gang Marco – Big Ole Facts (Official Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

JKruz
Leave a comment

I’m feeling this joint. Even after only one time listening to it. Not familiar with Marco but he got my attention. What say you?

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

newandnow_promo

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

NEW and NOW |Big Boi – “Kill Jill” ft. Killer Mike & Jeezy (Explicit)

NEW and NOW | Lil Yachty – Forever Young Ft. Diplo [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]

32 photos Launch gallery

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]

Continue reading NEW and NOW | Bandit Gang Marco – Big Ole Facts (Official Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]

#DFW , #newandnow , @JKruzonair , bandit gang marco , Big Ole Facts , Dallas , DFW , JKRUZ , music video , new and now , new music , new video , radio

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 5 hours ago
05.31.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 7 hours ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 9 hours ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 10 hours ago
05.31.17
LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word…
 11 hours ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 16 hours ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 1 day ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Here’s The Latest News On The State Carmelo…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’…
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
 2 days ago
05.29.17
photos