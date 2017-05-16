NEW and NOW |Big Boi – “Kill Jill” ft. Killer Mike & Jeezy (Explicit) w/ @jkruzonair

What an amazing song. Killer Mike always delivers. Sadly I recently, like several years ago, was put on to Killer & his awesome body of work through the years. Big Boi, amazing m.c, is a genius for putting him, killer, and Jeezy in the mix. U already know this joint might get hated on but that’s fine with me. I 100% love this joint. What say you??
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
NEW and NOW | J Banks “Give it Up” f/ lil Blood [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) @jkruzonair @THEREALJBANKS #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin
NEW and NOW | Sean Paul- “BODY” f/ MIGOS [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) w / @jkruzonair @duttypaul @Migos #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruz
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours