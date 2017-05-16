NEW and NOW |Big Boi – “Kill Jill” ft. Killer Mike & Jeezy (Explicit) w/ @jkruzonair

What an amazing song. Killer Mike always delivers. Sadly I recently, like several years ago, was put on to Killer & his awesome body of work through the years. Big Boi, amazing m.c, is a genius for putting him, killer, and Jeezy in the mix. U already know this joint might get hated on but that’s fine with me. I 100% love this joint. What say you??

