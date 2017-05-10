New Music
Home > New Music

NEW and NOW | J Banks “Give it Up” f/ lil Blood [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) @jkruzonair @THEREALJBANKS #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

JKruz
Leave a comment

Beat’s got a nice groove to it and the hook is kind of catchy.  The message in the song “beat it like i’m fresh out” is something guys are gonna be able to relate with and Blood did not hold back in his verse, straight to the point and very explicit. If the ladies end up liking it, I think it will do well. Overall it sounds good, the video is done well and the recording quality of the music as a whole sounds radio worthy. What say you?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NEW and NOW | SahBabii- “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” f/ Loso Loaded [EXPLICIT VIDEO]

NEW and NOW | Logic- “1-800-273-8255” f/ Alessia Cara & Khalid [EXPLICIT] w / @jkruzonair @Logic301 @thegreatkhalid @AlessiaCara #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

Chance The Rapper - JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas [Photo Gallery]

8 photos Launch gallery

Chance The Rapper - JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas [Photo Gallery]

Continue reading NEW and NOW | J Banks “Give it Up” f/ lil Blood [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) @jkruzonair @THEREALJBANKS #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

Chance The Rapper - JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas [Photo Gallery]

#DFW , #newandnow , #NEWMUSIC , #wekruzin , 97.9 the beat , @JKruzonair , DFW , Give it Up , J Banks , JKRUZ , lil Blood , new and now , new music , radio , Videos

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
JMBLYA 2017 – 97.9 The Beat Recap Video
 15 hours ago
05.09.17
Girl, Bye: Phaedra Parks Has Been FIRED From RHOA
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Veda Loca and MC Lyte at the 2016 BET Awards
Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!
 1 day ago
05.08.17
DMX
Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab!!
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Gladys Knight Claps Back At Aretha Franklin For…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 1 day ago
05.08.17
Tupac Shakur In Chicago
Tupac And Jada Pinkett’s Relationship is Highlighted in…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 4 Recap: Shady Phaedra Gets…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
photos