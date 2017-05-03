NEW and NOW | Logic- “1-800-273-8255” f/ Alessia Cara & Khalid [EXPLICIT] w / @jkruzonair @Logic301 @thegreatkhalid @AlessiaCara #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

Logic is the real thing. Every time I check out one of his songs, I’m impressed. This joint also features 2 upcoming stars Alessia and Khalid, good taste, and choice to throw on this song. They all fit the song well because they all seem to be cut from thee same cloth as far as all three make music with substance. What say you?
These 12 Rappers Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever
1. Missy Elliott was one of the biggest stars of the ’90s.Source:Getty 1 of 23
2. Now she’s known as one of the best producers of all time and looks better than ever.Source:Getty 2 of 23
3. Rick Ross has always been a big boss.Source:Getty 3 of 23
4. Now the rapper just comes in a smaller package—75 pounds smaller (and counting).Source:Getty 4 of 23
5. Dr. Dre was a comfortable producer from Compton.Source:Getty 5 of 23
6. Then he started hitting the gym as much as the studio…and voilà.Source:Getty 6 of 23
7. David Banner went from wild rapper…Source:Getty 7 of 23
8. To superconscious king.Source:Getty 8 of 23
9. Timbaland’s larger than life beats won everyone over in the ’90s.Source:Getty 9 of 23
10. But both his beats and his health have gotten even better over the years.Source:Getty 10 of 23
11. Before heading to prison, Remy Ma was a carefree girl from the Bronx.Source:Getty 11 of 23
12. Remy came home as a grown woman who is clearly about that gym life.Source:Getty 12 of 23
13. Waka Flocka came in the game as a wild boy.Source:Getty 13 of 23
14. After changing his lifestyle and becoming vegan, Waka seems a lot more content.Source:Instagram 14 of 23
15. There’s nothing in the world that Queen Latifah can’t do.Source:Getty 15 of 23
16. …Including lose lots of weight while still managing to look like her fine self.Source:Getty 16 of 23
17. Scarface never let the industry change him.Source:Getty 17 of 23
18. But the rapper has become more health conscious and feels he’s happier because of it.Source:Getty 18 of 23
19. Jadakiss has been a fire emcee for over 20 years.Source:Getty 19 of 23
20. With his weight loss, he still looks the same as he did 20 years ago.Source:Getty 20 of 23
21. Fat Joe may have to change his name after his drastic weight loss.Source:Getty 21 of 23
22. These days, he’s Fly Joe.Source:Getty 22 of 23
23. Paul Wall looks like a completely different person. Still tippin’.Source:Getty 23 of 23
