NEW and NOW | Logic- “1-800-273-8255” f/ Alessia Cara & Khalid [EXPLICIT] w / @jkruzonair @Logic301 @thegreatkhalid @AlessiaCara #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

NEW and NOW | Logic- "1-800-273-8255" f/ Alessia Cara & Khalid

JKruz
Logic is the real thing. Every time I check out one of his songs, I’m impressed. This joint also features 2 upcoming stars Alessia and Khalid, good taste, and choice to throw on this song. They all fit the song well because they all seem to be cut from thee same cloth as far as all three make music with substance. What say you?

 

 

23 photos Launch gallery

