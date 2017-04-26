NEW and NOW | D.R.A.M- “Gilligan” f/ A$AP Rocky & Juicy J [EXPLICIT] w / @jkruzonair @BigBabyDram #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

New Music
NEW and NOW | D.R.A.M- "Gilligan" f/ A$AP Rocky & Juicy J [EXPLICIT]

JKruz
I’m feeling this joint. The beat caught my attention from the get go. “Gillingan” D.R.A.M is on his own island. A$AP Rocky always spits bars and Juicy J is Juicy J and never disappoints. I give it 3 out of 5 Kruzies. Pay attention or you might miss some bars and pretty clever punch lines. What say you?

