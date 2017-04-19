NEW and NOW | Frank Ocean “Biking” f/ Jay Z & Tyler The Creator #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]

Jay Z‘s bars are insanely dope and I was happy to hear his verse first. Tyler kills it and Frank Ocean sings very well as always. It’s a beautiful song but It might not be something you can get down with. Check it out for yourself and you be the judge. #Smash if you like it… or #TRASH if you don’t.

