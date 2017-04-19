NEW and NOW | Frank Ocean “Biking” f/ Jay Z & Tyler The Creator #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]

Jay Z‘s bars are insanely dope and I was happy to hear his verse first. Tyler kills it and Frank Ocean sings very well as always. It’s a beautiful song but It might not be something you can get down with. Check it out for yourself and you be the judge. #Smash if you like it… or #TRASH if you don’t.
Jay Z, Big Sean, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper and Beyonce All Unite on Stage In Cleveland for #GOTV [Video]
Jay Z, Big Sean, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper and Beyonce All Unite on Stage In Cleveland for #GOTV [Video]
1. Chance The Rapper #GetOutTheVote via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 1 of 23
2. Jay Z brought out everybody to Cleveland for #GetOutTheVote via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 2 of 23
4. Beyoncé reppin women #GetOutTheVoteSource:Instagram 4 of 23
5. Jay and Bey in Cleveland via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 5 of 23
6. @beyonce going off in Cleveland via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 6 of 23
8. Jayz, Big Sean, Beyoncé, J.Cole & Chance the rapper Amazing show #Theland 🔥🔥🔥#history #GoVote On Tuesday #z1079Source:Instagram 8 of 23
