New Music
Home > New Music

NEW and NOW | @RichHomieQuan “Da Streetz” VIDEO #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]

JKruz
Leave a comment

1490889003_2809aa856bbcf9eff6552a1492434dab

I’m a Rich Homie and I always have been. I don’t know about this joint and that’s just my opinion. It has meaning and a message but I think maybe it’s the beat that dose not keep my attention. Overall I like but I don’t love it. #Wekruzin

 

 

 

 

 

 

NEW and NOW | @KoolGMiMs “Been G” #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]

NEW and NOW | Swazy “That’s just Whats Goin On” (Produced by SBeezy) [EXPLICIT]

Twitter Goes In On Rich Homie Quan With #RichHomieKaraoke

9 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Goes In On Rich Homie Quan With #RichHomieKaraoke

Continue reading NEW and NOW | @RichHomieQuan “Da Streetz” VIDEO #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]

Twitter Goes In On Rich Homie Quan With #RichHomieKaraoke

97.9 the beat , @JKruzonair , da streetz , Dallas , DFW , JKRUZ , new music , radio , Radio One , Rich Homie Quan

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 7 hours ago
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 11 hours ago
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 11 hours ago
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama…
 11 hours ago
Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid…
 12 hours ago
The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural
 13 hours ago
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 13 hours ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 14 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 16 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 21 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 22 hours ago
Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Co-Star Tom Holland Defends Her…
 1 day ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 1 day ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 2 days ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 2 days ago
photos