New Music
Home > New Music

NEW and NOW | @G_Eazy “Guala” f/ @djcarnage VIDEO #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]

JKruz
Leave a comment

download (4)

I’ve Been fan of G-Eazy but this is my first introduction to Carnage. They both killed it lyrically, punch lines, clever word play etc. The simple beat fits perfect with their individual delivery and the Hook is simple but efficient. It’s got my stamp of approval. What say you? #Wekruzin

 

 

 

 

NEW and NOW | Swazy “That’s just Whats Goin On” (Produced by SBeezy) [EXPLICIT]

NEW and NOW | GoldLink “CREW” ft/ Shy Glizzy + Brent Faiyaz (Official Video) [EXPLICIT]

13 Rappers Whose Names Sound Like Drag Queens

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Rappers Whose Names Sound Like Drag Queens

Continue reading NEW and NOW | @G_Eazy “Guala” f/ @djcarnage VIDEO #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]

13 Rappers Whose Names Sound Like Drag Queens

There is nothing more innovative, daring and entertaining than a drag queen — in fact, the only artists who come close to adopting the flair, personas and monikers of drag artists are rappers. Just like a drag queen, when a rapper chooses a name, it’s a special moment in their career. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that drag queens and rappers have names with similar flair. Check out our list of rappers whose names ring like a fearless drag queen — and let’s hope no one’s masculinity gets offended! Being a compared to a drag is truly a compliment — and that is, seriously, no shade.

 

97.9 the beat , @JKruzonair , Dallas , DFW , DJ CARNAGE , g-eazy , guala , JKRUZ , new music , new video , Radio One

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 7 hours ago
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 11 hours ago
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 11 hours ago
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama…
 11 hours ago
Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid…
 12 hours ago
The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural
 13 hours ago
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 13 hours ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 14 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 16 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 21 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 22 hours ago
Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Co-Star Tom Holland Defends Her…
 1 day ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 1 day ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 2 days ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 2 days ago
photos