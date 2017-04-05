NEW and NOW | @G_Eazy “Guala” f/ @djcarnage VIDEO #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]

I’ve Been fan of G-Eazy but this is my first introduction to Carnage. They both killed it lyrically, punch lines, clever word play etc. The simple beat fits perfect with their individual delivery and the Hook is simple but efficient. It’s got my stamp of approval. What say you? #Wekruzin
NEW and NOW | Swazy “That’s just Whats Goin On” (Produced by SBeezy) [EXPLICIT]
NEW and NOW | GoldLink “CREW” ft/ Shy Glizzy + Brent Faiyaz (Official Video) [EXPLICIT]
13 Rappers Whose Names Sound Like Drag Queens
13 photos Launch gallery
13 Rappers Whose Names Sound Like Drag Queens
1. Juicy JSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. FabolousSource:Getty 2 of 13
3. French MontanaSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. Lupe FiascoSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Silkk The ShockerSource:Instagram 5 of 13
6. Sugar Tongue SlimSource:Instagram 6 of 13
7. TygaSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Tum TumSource:Instagram 8 of 13
9. PapooseSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. Vanilla IceSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. Ice BurgandySource:Instagram 11 of 13
12. Flo RidaSource:Getty 12 of 13
13. Krispy Kreme13 of 13
