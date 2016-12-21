NEW and NOW | Swazy “That’s just Whats Goin On” (Produced by SBeezy) [EXPLICIT]

When I heard the song, it initially caught my attention. It took a bit but then it had me when I felt the vibe of the beat. I see the Slip-N-Slide Records logo in the video, so I assume their signed to the label. S/O out to Slip, their legends! I Heard it 3x continuously and I like it. It only has 2,782 views on YouTube, but there’s something about it. I have faith in this song. I’m gonna look up Swazy and confirm a more solid decision about him, but as of right now hes got my attention. #Wekruzin #TheNigthtShow #NightRiders

