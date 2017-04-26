NEW and NOW | Eskeerdo – “Bitta” [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) w / @jkruzonair @Eskeerdo #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

It was hands down my favorite 1 out of 3 new songs I played tonight on New and Now. Not very familiar with Eskeerdo but after playing this joint I’m interested in finding out and listening to more music. I’m pretty much feeling everything about it. Punch lines on point, beat banging, delivery was dope. Video is visually cool and fits the song well. What say you?
NEW and NOW | XXXTENTACION – “Look At Me” [EXPLICIT] w / @jkruzonair @XXXTENTACION #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin
NEW and NOW | LiL Yachty “Harley” #NewMusic @jkruzonair [EXPLICIT]
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories
1. Beyonce always shows love to Chance.Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Jay Z looks like a proud dad.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. History.3 of 13
4. Zac Efron is a huge fan. Who knew?4 of 13
5. Steph Curry is proud.5 of 13
6. Kendrick Lamar sent a congratulatory text.Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Drake also showed love.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Issa truth from Issa Rae.8 of 13
9. The king of Chicago, R. Kelly, shouted out the young king.9 of 13
10. Common is pleased.10 of 13
11. Even Larry King had to chime in.11 of 13
12. Chicago Public Schools congratulated the star on a job well done.12 of 13
13. Bishop TD Jakes felt the Chance spirit.13 of 13
