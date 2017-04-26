NEW and NOW | Eskeerdo – “Bitta” [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) w / @jkruzonair @Eskeerdo #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

New Music
NEW and NOW | Eskeerdo – "Bitta" [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO)

JKruz
It was hands down my favorite 1 out of 3 new songs I played tonight on New and Now. Not very familiar with Eskeerdo but after playing this joint I’m interested in finding out and listening to more music. I’m pretty much feeling everything about it. Punch lines on point, beat banging, delivery was dope. Video is visually cool and fits the song well. What say you?

