NEW and NOW | Sean Paul- “BODY” f/ MIGOS [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) w / @jkruzonair @duttypaul @Migos #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

Not really feeling the melody on this one and I’m a big fan of Sean and Dance Hall music. This one just isn’t doing it for me. It’s nice, uptempo, cool groove to it but not one of my favorites that’s for sure. What say you?
NEW and NOW | D.R.A.M- “Gilligan” f/ A$AP Rocky & Juicy J [EXPLICIT] w / @jkruzonair @BigBabyDram #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin
NEW and NOW | Eskeerdo – “Bitta” [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) w / @jkruzonair @Eskeerdo #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin
JMBLYA 2017 Lineup: Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, 6lack, Young Dolph, Snow Tha Product, Steve Aoki, YFN Lucci, Pell, DJ Mr. Rogers
