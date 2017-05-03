NEW and NOW | Sean Paul- “BODY” f/ MIGOS [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) w / @jkruzonair @duttypaul @Migos #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

New Music
NEW and NOW | Sean Paul- "BODY" f/ MIGOS [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO)

JKruz
Not really feeling the melody on this one and I’m a big fan of Sean and Dance Hall music. This one just isn’t doing it for me. It’s nice, uptempo, cool groove to it but not one of my favorites that’s for sure. What say you?

 

photos