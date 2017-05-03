NEW and NOW | SahBabii- “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” f/ Loso Loaded [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO) w / @jkruzonair @sahbabii @LosoLoadedVL #NewandNow #DFW #Wekruzin

New Music
NEW and NOW | SahBabii- "Pull Up Wit Ah Stick" f/ Loso Loaded [EXPLICIT] (VIDEO)

JKruz
These young boys seem to know what they are doing.  Whatever you do, don’t pull up on these dudes. This joint is OK, pretty sure the kids are gonna like it. It has that young we don’t give a fu%k type of attitude to it and what young person dose not enjoy rowdy music here and there. What say you?

 

 

download (12).jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

photos