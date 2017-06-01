NEW and NOW | Lil Yachty – Forever Young Ft. Diplo [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Laid back and relaxed type of sound on this one. If you ask me. I really don’t like his auto tune singing, but hey what’s my opinion worth. You might agree but if you are young you will probably disagree. What say you?

