NEW and NOW | Kid Ink – “Sweet Chin Music” (Explicit) w/ @jkruzonair

JKruz
Check it out and let me know what you think? Sounds like Kid is back to more hip hop sounding production with his latest singles. Back to rapping over Hip Hop beats? I’m with it because that’s what made me a fan of him back in the day. Lately not so much due to the cross over type of music he’s been putting for while now but it looks like things might be changing and I’m look forward to it. What say you?

 

