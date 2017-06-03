NEW and NOW | 2 Chainz – 4 AM ft. Travis Scott [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

2 Chainz once again show off his rhyming skills with this one. Him and Travis ride the hell out this beat. Great song, its jamming, period. What say you?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

NEW and NOW | Bandit Gang Marco – Big Ole Facts (Official Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

NEW and NOW | Lil Yachty – Forever Young Ft. Diplo [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair