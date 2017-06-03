New Music
NEW and NOW | 2 Chainz – 4 AM ft. Travis Scott [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

2 Chainz once again show off his rhyming skills with this one. Him and Travis ride the hell out this beat. Great song, its jamming, period. What say you?

 

