New Music
Home > New Music

NEW and NOW | RJ – Is It Mine Ft. Ty Dolla $ign [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

JKruz
Leave a comment

#Smash if you Like it or #Trash if you don’t. What say you?

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

newandnow_promo

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

NEW and NOW | Papoose – Back On My Bulls**t ft. Rick Ross, Jaquae (Remix) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

NEW and NOW | Twista – Baddest (Official Video) ft. Cap1 [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

#BirthdayBashATL2017: Block Party 2017 [Exclusive Photos]

32 photos Launch gallery

#BirthdayBashATL2017: Block Party 2017 [Exclusive Photos]

Continue reading NEW and NOW | RJ – Is It Mine Ft. Ty Dolla $ign [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

#BirthdayBashATL2017: Block Party 2017 [Exclusive Photos]

#DFW , #newandnow , #NEWMUSIC , 97.9 the beat , @JKruzonair , Dallas , DFW , Is It Mine , JKRUZ , new music , radio , RJ , ty dolla $ign

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 10 hours ago
06.21.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 11 hours ago
06.21.17
US-CRIME-SIMPSON-SENTENCING
O.J. Simpson Prepares for Upcoming Parole Hearing
 11 hours ago
06.21.17
Judge Allows Video Of Trey Songz Saying ‘F*ck…
 15 hours ago
06.21.17
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
T.I. Will Star In New Fox Drama “Atlanta’s…
 18 hours ago
06.21.17
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Announces Limited Edition Beats By Dre…
 19 hours ago
06.21.17
Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies at 42
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Bow Wow Is Giving Advice That No One…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Blackface Accusations
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Jay Z Changes His Name Again
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Weedmaps Presents The Smokers Club 420
Playboi Carti Performs “Magnolia” On Jimmy Kimmel Live
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz drops “Sleep When U Die” Video
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Mahershala Ali Talks Racial Profiling, Patriotism And Being…
 2 days ago
06.19.17
NYLON Midnight Garden Party
Listen to Chris Brown and Ray J’s ‘Burn…
 2 days ago
06.19.17
2 Chainz
2 Chainz Drops “Blue Cheese” Video Featuring Migos
 2 days ago
06.19.17
Nicki Minaj Won’t Attend The BET Awards —Twitter…
 2 days ago
06.19.17
photos