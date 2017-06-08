NEW and NOW | T-Pain – F.B.G.M ft. Young M.A. [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

T-Pain still got it. That doesn’t mean hes coming back in a major way or nothing, I’m just saying this song reminded me why we liked him so much for so long. A lot of profanity in this one though. Young M.A. always brings bars and same story goes on this joint. I’ll give it 3 out of 5 Kruzies. What say You?

