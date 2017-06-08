New Music
Home > New Music

NEW and NOW | T-Pain – F.B.G.M ft. Young M.A. [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

JKruz
Leave a comment

T-Pain still got it. That doesn’t mean hes coming back in a major way or nothing, I’m just saying this song reminded me why we liked him so much for so long. A lot of profanity in this one though. Young M.A. always brings bars and same story goes on this joint. I’ll give it 3 out of 5 Kruzies. What say You?

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

newandnow_promo

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

NEW and NOW | Papoose – Back On My Bulls**t ft. Rick Ross, Jaquae (Remix) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

NEW and NOW | Bandit Gang Marco – Big Ole Facts (Official Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Young M.A. In Studio with J-Kruz

Young M.A. In Studio with J-Kruz

16 photos Launch gallery

Young M.A. In Studio with J-Kruz

Continue reading NEW and NOW | T-Pain – F.B.G.M ft. Young M.A. [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Young M.A. In Studio with J-Kruz

#DFW , #newandnow , #NEWMUSIC , 97.9 the beat , @JKruzonair , Dallas , DFW , f.b.g.m. , JKRUZ , new and now , new music , radio , T-Pain , young m.a.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Makes An Appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
 17 hours ago
06.07.17
Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian and the Problem With…
 1 day ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Steward Speaker Series: Common
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Report: Ice Cube Will Take On Bill Maher…
 1 day ago
06.06.17
Birthday Bash ATL Block Party 2017 Opening Acts!
 1 day ago
06.06.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Watch Common Freestyle to Halle Berry at The…
 3 days ago
06.05.17
The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert
The Game Begins Recording “Last Album” “Westside Story”…
 3 days ago
06.05.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTENTACION Gets Thrown Off The Stage by Security…
 4 days ago
06.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Third Annual Lil Weezyana Festival
 4 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Post Malone performs “Congratulations” Jimmy Kimmel Live!
 4 days ago
06.03.17
Jasmin Cadavid Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
06.02.17
Only In Indiana
This is Why Nicki Minaj Had Verse Troubles…
 5 days ago
06.02.17
photos