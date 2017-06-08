NEW and NOW | Papoose – Back On My Bulls**t ft. Rick Ross, Jaquae (Remix) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

One of illest spitters in the Game. Papoose, wow try to keep up with his verse, you will have to rewind it several times to catch every punch line and every metaphor. Ross the boss killed it and Jaquae also held it down. Like this joint very much. What say You?

