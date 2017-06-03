NEW and NOW | G-Eazy – Shake It Up (Official Video) ft. E-40, MadeinTYO, 24hrs [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Putting on for the BAY! G-Eazy is a genius for this one. Every brings the heat and the beat is banging. What say you??
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
NEW and NOW | Bandit Gang Marco – Big Ole Facts (Official Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair
NEW and NOW | Lil Yachty – Forever Young Ft. Diplo [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
7 photos Launch gallery
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
1. The Worlds Richest Rappers in 20171 of 7
2. Drake ($90 million)2 of 7
3. Birdman ($110 million)3 of 7
4. Dr. Dre ($740 million)4 of 7
5. Jay Z ($810 million)5 of 7
6. Diddy ($820 million)6 of 7
7. Cheers To More Success in 2017-2018!7 of 7
comments – Add Yours