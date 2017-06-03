Music Videos
NEW and NOW | G-Eazy – Shake It Up (Official Video) ft. E-40, MadeinTYO, 24hrs [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

JKruz
Putting on for the BAY! G-Eazy is a genius for this one. Every brings the heat and the beat is banging. What say you??

 

photos