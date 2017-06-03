NEW and NOW | G-Eazy – Shake It Up (Official Video) ft. E-40, MadeinTYO, 24hrs [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

Putting on for the BAY! G-Eazy is a genius for this one. Every brings the heat and the beat is banging. What say you??

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

NEW and NOW | Bandit Gang Marco – Big Ole Facts (Official Video) [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

NEW and NOW | Lil Yachty – Forever Young Ft. Diplo [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair