Raising the Bar w/ Lil Mexico “Selena, Selena” [VIDEO]

Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online @Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed on http://www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

Raising the Bar w/ Terrence Spectacle “One Summer Night” [VIDEO]

Raising The Bar w/ Fred Commas ft. Young Dolph “Big Boy” [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.