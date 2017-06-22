Raising the Bar w/ Lil Mexico “Selena, Selena” [VIDEO]

Follow him on IG @LilMexicoHOV & Twitter @LilMexicoHOV
Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music
1. NBA Youngboy
Source:Instagram
2. Kodak Black
Source:Instagram
3. Famous Dex
Source:Instagram
4. Lil Uzi Vert
Source:Instagram
5. Lil Yachty
Source:Instagram
6. 21 Savage
Source:Instagram
7. Tee Grizzley
Source:Getty
8. Migos
Source:Jose Estrada
9. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Source:Instagram
10. Chance The Rapper
Source:Getty
