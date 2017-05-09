Raising The Bar
Raising the Bar w/ Terrence Spectacle "One Summer Night" [VIDEO]

JKruz
Raising the Bar

Source: Jkruz / J-Kruz

Follow him on IG @TerrenceSpectacle & Twitter @TSpectacle

Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online @Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed on http://www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

photos