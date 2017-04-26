Raising The Bar
Home > Raising The Bar

Raising The Bar w/ Devante Fields “Can’t Complain” [VIDEO]

JKruz
Leave a comment

Follow him on IG @DevanteFields & Twitter @DevanteFields1

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online @Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed on http://www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SPONSORED BY: http://www.Dallasweekly.com

VIDEO PRODUCTION BY: Ovid Media

Raising The Bar w/ Loyalty Brings Royalty “6 Month Run” [VIDEO] w/ @jkruzonair &amp; @king.wordyblood @FLYG_YOUNGCUTT #RTB979

Raising the Bar w/ Sam Lao “Be Cool” [VIDEO]

Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & Greet

6 photos Launch gallery

Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & Greet

Continue reading Raising The Bar w/ Devante Fields “Can’t Complain” [VIDEO]

Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & Greet

RAISING THE BAR

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Outkast #ATLast
BIG BOI “MIC JACK” LIVE ON JIMMY FALLON
 3 hours ago
04.26.17
Nick Grant at 97.9 The Beat
Return of the Cool Artist Nick Grant Returns…
 14 hours ago
04.25.17
Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 20 hours ago
04.25.17
Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away
 23 hours ago
04.25.17
Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days…
 23 hours ago
04.25.17
Midnight Garden After Dark at the NYLON Estate
Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning…
 23 hours ago
04.26.17
Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Purchases His Mother A Brand New Home
 1 day ago
04.25.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Blames Rasheeda For His Flagrant Cheating
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Lil Wayne
In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Rihanna’s Instagram Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Sparks Major Backlash
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Rickey Smiley Morning Show - 6LACK
6LACK “PRBLMS” ON ‘THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
KENDRICK LAMAR’S ‘DAMN.’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 2 days ago
04.24.17
photos