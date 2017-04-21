Raising The Bar
Raising the Bar w/ Sam Lao “Be Cool” [VIDEO]

JKruz
Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online @Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed onhttp://www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

SPONSORED BY: http://www.Dallasweekly.com

VIDEO PRODUCTION BY: Ovid Media

 

 

@JKruzonair

