Raising The Bar w/ Loyalty Brings Royalty “6 Month Run” [VIDEO] w/ @jkruzonair & @king.wordyblood @FLYG_YOUNGCUTT #RTB979

Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online @Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed onhttp://www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

