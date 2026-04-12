Jayda Wadya Brawls at Club, But Dess Dior Shuts It Down
Whew, not too much on my girls Jayda Wayda and Des Dior! So boom…videos are going crazy right now after the two besties were spotted in the club last night, and somehow the night turned into straight chaos. From what it looks like, Jayda got caught up in an scuffle and BABYYYYY… when I say they was trying to jump her, I mean it was giving way too many hands on one person. At one point, it even looked like she was getting choked. Yeah… not okay at all.
But let’s talk about Des Dior for a second because THAT’S a friend. The second she saw what was going on, she jumped right in with no hesitation. And listen… she was not in there playing she came in SWINGING. Like hold on… sis might really have hands for real!
Now look… I don’t condone fighting. We are grown. We got too much to lose. BUT if somebody puts their hands on you first??? I’m not mad at a little self-defense. I’m just saying… we all heard our mamas: “Don’t start it, but you better finish it.” Even Yaya Mayweather chimed in online and called Dess Mayweahter lol I guess she scrolling on ig minding her bd business and came across the video circulating from last night. lmaoo
What really got me though was how outnumbered Jayda looked. That’s never a fair fight, and it could’ve gone way worse. Thank God her friend stepped in when she did, because that situation was getting out of hand FAST.
The REAL gag is, chlllleeee looks like Lil Baby, “Jayda Wayda Bd” was in the same club last night!!! Now why they didn’t go get him, that’s what I want to know. She need his bodyguards on the clock too!!!
Let’s be real… y’all really out here putting hands on people and don’t even know who you touching?? In 2026?? Be serious. I just hope both Jayda and Des are okay, because that whole situation was giving dangerous, not drama.