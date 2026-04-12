Jayda Wadya Brawls at Club, But Dess Dior Shuts It Down

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage Whew, not too much on my girls Jayda Wayda and Des Dior! So boom…videos are going crazy right now after the two besties were spotted in the club last night, and somehow the night turned into straight chaos. From what it looks like, Jayda got caught up in an scuffle and BABYYYYY… when I say they was trying to jump her, I mean it was giving way too many hands on one person. At one point, it even looked like she was getting choked. Yeah… not okay at all.

Source: Birthday Bash ATL 2024 / R1 But let’s talk about Des Dior for a second because THAT’S a friend. The second she saw what was going on, she jumped right in with no hesitation. And listen… she was not in there playing she came in SWINGING. Like hold on… sis might really have hands for real!

Now look… I don’t condone fighting. We are grown. We got too much to lose. BUT if somebody puts their hands on you first??? I’m not mad at a little self-defense. I’m just saying… we all heard our mamas: “Don’t start it, but you better finish it.” Even Yaya Mayweather chimed in online and called Dess Mayweahter lol I guess she scrolling on ig minding her bd business and came across the video circulating from last night. lmaoo Love DFW? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. What really got me though was how outnumbered Jayda looked. That’s never a fair fight, and it could’ve gone way worse. Thank God her friend stepped in when she did, because that situation was getting out of hand FAST.