Raising The Bar
Raising The Bar w/ King V “Live It Up” [VIDEO]

JKruz
Follow him on Twitter @TheRealTKE

Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online @Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed onhttp://www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

SPONSORED BY: http://www.Dallasweekly.com

VIDEO PRODUCTION BY: Ovid Media

Raising The Bar w/ Loknes “I Go Hard” [VIDEO]

Raising The Bar w/ TMA ft. New Boyz “Gwolla” [VIDEO]

MLK, 97.9 the beat

MLK Day Parade 2017

MLK Day Parade 2017

MLK Day Parade 2017

 

#RTB , @JKruzonair , RAISING THE BAR

photos