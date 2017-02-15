Raising The Bar w/ Loknes “I Go Hard” [VIDEO]

Follow him on Twitter @LoknesakaMrHott
Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online @Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed onhttp://www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.
SPONSORED BY: http://www.Dallasweekly.com
VIDEO PRODUCTION BY: Ovid Media
Raising The Bar w/ TMA ft. New Boyz “Gwolla” [VIDEO]
Raising The Bar w/ 501 Maxx “Drip” [VIDEO]
97.9 The Beat 1st Place in Goat Milking Contest
10 photos Launch gallery
97.9 The Beat 1st Place in Goat Milking Contest
1. Victory @ Goat Milking Contest!!!Source:Promotions 1 of 10
2. Victory @ Goat Milking Contest!!!Source:Radio One Dallas 2 of 10
3. Victory @ Goat Milking Contest!!!Source:Radio One Dallas 3 of 10
4. Victory @ Goat Milking Contest!!!Source:Radio One Dallas 4 of 10
5. Victory @ Goat Milking Contest!!!Source:Radio One Dallas 5 of 10
6. Victory @ Goat Milking Contest!!!Source:Radio One Dallas 6 of 10
7. Victory @ Goat Milking Contest!!!Source:Radio One Dallas 7 of 10
8. Victory @ Goat Milking Contest!!!Source:Radio One Dallas 8 of 10
9. Victory @ Goat Milking Contest!!!Source:Radio One Dallas 9 of 10
10. Victory @ Goat Milking Contest!!!Source:Radio One Dallas 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours