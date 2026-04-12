Cardi B And Baby Daddy Spotted Leaving Tour After Party
Okay y’all, let’s talk about it…
Cardi B was spotted leaving her “Lil Miss Drama Tour” afterparty in DC… and guess who she was with? None other than Stefon Diggs.
Now let me say this before everybody starts spiraling in the comments, they are NOT back together. But they do share a child… and if you know, you know.
Listen, I’ve been in Cardi’s shoes before. There’s just something about a baby daddy. You don’t want the relationship, you’re not trying to spin the block for real… but if y’all out, vibing, looking good, and decide to leave together? That’s your business. Period.
Sometimes it’s not about getting back together, it’s just about having a good night with someone who already knows you. No pressure, no titles, just vibes. Of course, he had to support his bm even if shes a superstar Cardi B, thats what you suppose to do. He support all the other 5 of the other baby mamas hell. lol
And let’s be real… Cardi looked GOOD. Like, glowing, unbothered, living her best life. So honestly? I’m not mad at her. but I know who is… lol that other BD Offset.. chilllleeeee did you see this DNA test he is now requesting.? Why he wont let my girl live.
But forget him, for the internet… Let that girl have her moment and her fun. Y’all just being nosy at this point
But I will say… the streets are definitely talking..
It’s Vicky J, Listen to me Every Sunday 1pm -5pm
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