Cardi B And Baby Daddy Spotted Leaving Tour After Party

Source: Elsa / Getty Okay y’all, let’s talk about it… Cardi B was spotted leaving her “Lil Miss Drama Tour” afterparty in DC… and guess who she was with? None other than Stefon Diggs. Now let me say this before everybody starts spiraling in the comments, they are NOT back together. But they do share a child… and if you know, you know.

Listen, I’ve been in Cardi’s shoes before. There’s just something about a baby daddy. You don’t want the relationship, you’re not trying to spin the block for real… but if y’all out, vibing, looking good, and decide to leave together? That’s your business. Period.

Love DFW? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Sometimes it’s not about getting back together, it’s just about having a good night with someone who already knows you. No pressure, no titles, just vibes. Of course, he had to support his bm even if shes a superstar Cardi B, thats what you suppose to do. He support all the other 5 of the other baby mamas hell. lol

