Raising The Bar
Home > Raising The Bar

Raising The Bar w/ TMA ft. New Boyz “Gwolla” [VIDEO]

JKruz
Leave a comment

 

Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online @Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed onhttp://www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

SPONSORED BY: http://www.Dallasweekly.com

VIDEO PRODUCTION BY: Ovid Media

Raising The Bar w/ 501 Maxx “Drip” [VIDEO]

#RaisingTheBar w/ Quan Quan The Golden Child “House Party” [VIDEO] #RTB #DFW #GetAcquainted

MLK, 97.9 the beat

MLK Day Parade 2017

20 photos Launch gallery

MLK Day Parade 2017

Continue reading Raising The Bar w/ TMA ft. New Boyz “Gwolla” [VIDEO]

MLK Day Parade 2017

 

@JKruzonair , Dallas , DFW , RAISING THE BAR , tma

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Does Blac Chyna Already Have A New Man?
 15 hours ago
07.21.17
Birthday Bash Weekend Grand Finale Hosted by Meek Mill
Meek Mill Delivers Drops New Album ‘Wins &…
 16 hours ago
07.21.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 16 hours ago
07.21.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 16 hours ago
07.21.17
Ego Trip: Here’s An Exclusive Clip From Episode…
 17 hours ago
07.21.17
Kanye West’s ‘Pal’ Responds to Rumors That He…
 20 hours ago
07.21.17
Father Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Captive Says The…
 20 hours ago
07.21.17
Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
 21 hours ago
07.21.17
Mike Conley Jr. Gives A Hilarious Response To…
 22 hours ago
07.21.17
Girls Trip Movie Exclusive With Adrian Lockett &…
 23 hours ago
07.21.17
Naturi Naughton Welcolmes Her First Child
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Stars of ‘Valerian’ Talk About How They Were…
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Queen Latifah Sounds Off On The Remy And…
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Dream Hack Events 2017
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Tyga Claims He Warned Rob Kardashian About Blac…
 2 days ago
07.20.17
#TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar…
 2 days ago
07.20.17
photos