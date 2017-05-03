Raising The Bar w/ Fred Commas ft. Young Dolph “Big Boy” [VIDEO]

Follow him on Twitter @FredCommas IG @FredCommas
Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online @Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed on http://www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.
Raising The Bar w/ Devante Fields “Can’t Complain” [VIDEO]
Raising The Bar w/ Loyalty Brings Royalty “6 Month Run” [VIDEO] w/ @jkruzonair & @king.wordyblood @FLYG_YOUNGCUTT #RTB979
Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & Greet
6 photos Launch gallery
Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & Greet
1. Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & GreetSource:97.9 The Beat 1 of 6
2. Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & GreetSource:97.9 The Beat 2 of 6
3. Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & GreetSource:97.9 The Beat 3 of 6
4. Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & GreetSource:97.9 The Beat 4 of 6
5. Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & GreetSource:97.9 The Beat 5 of 6
6. Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & GreetSource:97.9 The Beat 6 of 6
comments – Add Yours