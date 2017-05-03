Raising The Bar
Home > Raising The Bar

Raising The Bar w/ Fred Commas ft. Young Dolph “Big Boy” [VIDEO]

JKruz
Leave a comment
raising the bar

Source: jkruz / jkruz

Follow him on Twitter @FredCommas IG @FredCommas

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online @Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed on http://www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

Raising The Bar w/ Devante Fields “Can’t Complain” [VIDEO]

Raising The Bar w/ Loyalty Brings Royalty “6 Month Run” [VIDEO] w/ @jkruzonair &amp; @king.wordyblood @FLYG_YOUNGCUTT #RTB979

Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & Greet

6 photos Launch gallery

Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & Greet

Continue reading Raising The Bar w/ Fred Commas ft. Young Dolph “Big Boy” [VIDEO]

Under Armour - Seth Curry Meet & Greet

fred commas , JKRUZ , RAISING THE BAR

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: T.I. On His Relationship With Lil Wayne…
 12 hours ago
05.02.17
Producer Mano Claims Katy Perry Called Him The N-Word
 14 hours ago
05.02.17
Watch: Janet Jackson Finally Opens Up About Her Divorce
 14 hours ago
05.02.17
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Drake, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, & More To…
 16 hours ago
05.02.17
La La Anthony’s Met Gala Outfit Show’s Carmelo…
 1 day ago
05.01.17
Hey, Baby! Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing…
 1 day ago
05.01.17
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Says “C5 Coming Soon… It’s The Roc!”
 3 days ago
05.01.17
Guess Who’s Bizzack: NeNe Leakes Might Be Returning…
 4 days ago
04.29.17
She’s Here!: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome A…
 4 days ago
04.29.17
Big Boi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
04.28.17
This Is How Far Mathew Knowles Will Go…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Hip-Hop Fresh: Meet the Winners of Fresh Empire’s…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival Goes Down In Flames…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Declares What Will Be…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Clayton English and DJ Kayotik at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Clayton English Performing at Arlington Improv
 5 days ago
04.28.17
photos