New Music: Meek Mill ft. Chris Brown & Ty Dolls $ign “Whatever You Need”

Meek Mill is pouring out his heart and letting whomever know that she can have “whatever you want”, you know Milly will provide. His new new single produced by DJ Mustard features Breezy and Ty Dolla $ign. The Tony Toni Tone-sampled ballad is expected tone on his forthcoming album, ‘Wins & Losses’.

photos