New Music: Meek Mill ft. Chris Brown & Ty Dolls $ign “Whatever You Need”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Meek Mill is pouring out his heart and letting whomever know that she can have “whatever you want”, you know Milly will provide. His new new single produced by DJ Mustard features Breezy and Ty Dolla $ign. The Tony Toni Tone-sampled ballad is expected tone on his forthcoming album, ‘Wins & Losses’.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours