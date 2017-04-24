KENDRICK LAMAR ‘DAMN.’ TOPS THE CHARTS

Just in case you been living under a rock, Kendrick Lamar has a new album out entitled “Damn”. This week, he has scored his third number debut on the Billboard 200 with his latest album, DAMN.. The album moved 603,000 units in its first week sales making it the highest selling debut this year. Congrats!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours