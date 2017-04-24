Entertainment News
KENDRICK LAMAR ‘DAMN.’ TOPS THE CHARTS

Kendrick Lamar

WELL DAMN K DOT!!!

Just in case you been living under a rock, Kendrick Lamar has a new album out entitled “Damn”.  This week, he has scored his third number debut on the Billboard 200 with his latest album, DAMN.. The album moved 603,000 units in its first week sales making it the highest selling debut this year. Congrats!

Kendrick Lamar

