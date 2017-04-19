Music Videos
Home > Music Videos

NEW VIDEO: KENDRICK LAMAR “DNA”

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
Kendrick Lamar
Follow The Beat On Twitter:

What happens when Kendrick Lamar faces off against award winning actor Don Cheadle. Do they share the same DNA?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out the latest visual to his single “DNA” off of his album DAMN. which is in stores now.

Kendrick Lamar in the 97.9 The Beat studio!

11 photos Launch gallery

Kendrick Lamar in the 97.9 The Beat studio!

Continue reading NEW VIDEO: KENDRICK LAMAR “DNA”

Kendrick Lamar in the 97.9 The Beat studio!

don cheadle , Kendrick Lamar

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean’s “I Decided” Album & “Moves” Single…
 4 hours ago
04.19.17
Beyoncé’s Team Claps Back At Messy Mya’s $20…
 19 hours ago
04.19.17
Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With…
 22 hours ago
04.18.17
The Hypersexual Gay Men On Empire Are Problematic AF
 22 hours ago
04.18.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. To Surpass 200 Million First…
 1 day ago
04.18.17
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
Post Malone Had $8,000 Worth Of Popeyes Delivered…
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Report: Carmelo and La La Anthony Have Separated
 2 days ago
04.17.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Documents Reveal Police Found Bags Of Pills At…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Janet Jackson’s Ex Writes An Emotional Message To…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 3 days ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
photos