Good Friday: Kendrick Lamar Album “DAMN” Arrives

The moment the world has been waiting for: Kendrick Lamar dropping his new album “DAMN.” Today is Good Friday and Kendrick delivers a solid 14 track project with only two features (Rihanna and U2).

If you still haven’t heard the lead single “Humble” then here it is:

Otherwise, head on over to Apple Music, Tidal, or Spotify to cop his latest project “DAMN.” Be sure to comment how you felt about the project below.

