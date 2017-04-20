Shake Our Heads: Another Fox News Anchor Facing Lawsuit

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Another Fox News anchor is facing a lawsuit after Bill O’Reilly was fired from the network for sexual harassment scandal, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

This time, it’s “Making Money” anchor and “Cashin’ In” panelist Charles Payne who is being sued, by a Manhattan book publisher for allegedly cashing in on a $50,000 advance and failing to deliver a manuscript.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Hachette Book Group claims Payne was under contract to write a book “about his experiences in rising from poverty to building a successful life.”

…But when Payne’s deadline approached, he told Hachette he would not be delivering the manuscript, according to court papers. “Payne has failed and refused to repay the $50,000,” according to the lawsuit.

Payne’s lawsuit comes amid Fox News taking a lot of heat for a sexual harassment scandal involving O’Reilly, who was fired from the network and replaced by Tucker Carlson Wednesday, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune.

