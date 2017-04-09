Palm Sunday Bombings Kill Dozens At Christian Churches In Egypt

ISIS claimed responsibility for two bombings that killed 36 at two Coptic churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday.

According to CNN, the terror group’s Amaq media wing said “a security detachment” of the Islamic State carried out the attacks on churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria during the start of the Holy Week.

The first blast that occurred at a Tanta church, was the most powerful and deadly of the two explosions of the two, killing 25 people and wounding 60 others. It’s being reported that the explosives were planted under a seat in the main prayer hall.

Shortly after, a suicide bomber exploded outside Saint Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Alexandria killing at least 11 people and wounding 35.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi condemned these terrorist attacks.

“The attack will not undermine the resolve and true will of the Egyptian people to counter the forces of evil, but will only harden their determination to move forward on their trajectory to realize security, stability and comprehensive development,” he said in a statement.

This is just one of another example of deadly terrorism against Christians in the African country. CNN notes that last December, an attack at a Coptic church in Cairo killed 25 people.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

SOURCE: CNN

