Fatalities Reported After Truck Plows Into Swedish Department Store

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfvensaid said the details indicated a suspected act of terrorism.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Stockholm police are investigating after a truck reportedly drove into Ahlens department store on Friday,  causing death and several injuries, NBC News reports.

According to the outlet, the store is located in the city’s downtown area.

Swedish radio reports three fatalities, along with reported shots, but police would not confirm specific details. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfvensaid said the details indicated a suspected act of terrorism.

NBC News spoke with Maria Nathalie, an eyewitness who escaped the building moments after the attack.

“People started running down the stairs when the fire alarm started,” Nathalie told the outlet. “And when we came down to the bottom of the building all we could see was a lot of smoke and there was someone who helped us get out on the other side of the building.”

This is a developing story.

SOURCE: NBC News

U.S. Launches Missiles At Syrian Base After Chemical Weapons Attack

Morning Minute: Several Reported Dead In St. Petersburg Metro Explosion

Fatalities Reported After Truck Plows Into Swedish Department Store

