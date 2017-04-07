News & Gossip
Black Quadruplets Offer Colleges Package Deal; Harvard and Yale Are Down

The four brothers are living out their collegiate dreams with most prestigious universities in the country.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Higher Learning

Quadruplet brothers, who go to high school outside Cincinnati, have been accepted by Harvard and Yale, among other top schools. And because the Wade quad, from Lakota East High School, all wrote about being quints, they may have helped themselves get into the Ivies.

According to the New York Times, both schools had single-digit acceptance rates with Yale accepting only 2,272 of the 32,000 students who applied (7.1 percent), while Harvard only accepted 2,056 of the 39,000 who applied this year (5.3 percent).

The newspaper writes that Zack, Nigel, Aaron and Nick Wade were “fertility babies conceived through a fertility procedure.” and “despite their circumstance they are a a novelty, in the Wades’ case both because they are quads and their parents managed to raise four exceptionally high-achieving boys.”

“I remember they were doing an ultrasound and they said, ‘Mr. Wade, you better sit down.’ I said, ‘What’s going on?’ They said, ‘There’s not two. There’s four.’ It was really at that point in time that I tried to figure out how we’re going to pay for school,” their father Darrin Wade told The Washington Post.

Aaron told the WaPo, The outcome has shocked us.

“We didn’t go into this thinking, ‘Oh, we’re going to apply to all these schools and get into all of them.’ It wasn’t so much about the prestige or so much about the name as it was — it was important that we each find a school where we think that we’ll thrive and where we think that we’ll contribute.”

Apparently, the Wade parents believed they were only having twins, but two weeks later discovered they were having quadruplets instead. Since then, the Wade family knew they were going to need serious financial backing.

A spokeswoman for Harvard said it did not have a sibling preference and Yale declined to comment.

Congrats boys! 

