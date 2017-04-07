So Beautiful
Maxine Waters On Trump: ‘I Wish Foreign Affairs Experts Would Tell Him To Shut Up And Just Stop It’

The California Congresswoman also had words for Fox News anchor Bill O' Reilly.

Congress Maxine Waters is still not playing around with these Republicans. On Wednesday. she was a guest on MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes and showed why she is the face of the resistance.

When asked about the recent report that Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly and his employer had paid out $13 million in sexual harassment lawsuits, she had this to say:

“They have treated women very badly. This really is a sexual harassment enterprise. They need to go to jail. Bill O’Reilly needs to go to jail,” the California Congresswoman said. “It shouldn’t be in America that you can sexually harass women and buy your way out of it because you’re rich.”

Waters also had words for Trump who jumped to the defense of O’Reilly who said that he was a “good guy” and “shouldn’t have settled.”

“It’s coming out of the mouth of someone who has said some terrible things about women,” Waters stressed. “Don’t forget he talked about grabbing women in the private parts and because he was important he could get away with it.”

“They are two of a kind,” she added. “I’m not surprised. It’s all catching up with Bill O’Reilly and that sexual harassment enterprise at Fox [News].”

Blooooooop!

When asked about how the rest of the world viewed the credibility of the White house, she had this to say: “I don’t really want [Trump] speaking for the United States. I wish our foreign affairs experts could get his ear and tell him to shut up and just stop it.”

Yaaaaassss Auntie!

SOURCE: MSNBC

