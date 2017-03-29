Bernice Jenkins Kicks Off Church Announcements With Gospel Version Of “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Before Bernice Jenkins delivered the church announcements to the body, she decided to kick off the festivities with a spirited gospel version of Beyonce‘s “Love On Top.”

Click on the audio player to hear Bernice’s uplifting new version of the song in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

