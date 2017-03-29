Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Bernice Jenkins Kicks Off Church Announcements With Gospel Version Of “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Before Bernice Jenkins delivered the church announcements to the body, she decided to kick off the festivities with a spirited gospel version of Beyonce‘s “Love On Top.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear Bernice’s uplifting new version of the song in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins & Ms. Janie Kick Off Church Announcements With “Bad & Boujee” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements For Those Who Still Need To Do Their Taxes [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: The Guest Speaker For The Spring Jubilee! [EXCLUSIVE]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.

Bernice Jenkins , Church Announcements , Love on Top

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 2 hours ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 5 hours ago
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina
 10 hours ago
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 20 hours ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 1 day ago
Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became…
 1 day ago
Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A…
 1 day ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 1 day ago
Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying…
 1 day ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 8: Jimmy Faces Blame And Curtis…
 1 day ago
Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Says This Is…
 1 day ago
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 2 days ago
B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty…
 2 days ago
photos