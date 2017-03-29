Bernice Jenkins Kicks Off Church Announcements With Gospel Version Of “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE]

Before Bernice Jenkins delivered the church announcements to the body, she decided to kick off the festivities with a spirited gospel version of Beyonce‘s “Love On Top.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear Bernice’s uplifting new version of the song in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins & Ms. Janie Kick Off Church Announcements With “Bad & Boujee” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements For Those Who Still Need To Do Their Taxes [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: The Guest Speaker For The Spring Jubilee! [EXCLUSIVE]
It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]
15 photos Launch gallery
It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]
1. Bernice Jenkins At The 29th Annual Stellar Awards (2014)1 of 15
2. Bernice Jenkins In The StudioSource:TV One 2 of 15
3. Bernice Jenkins Smiles For The Camera3 of 15
4. Bernice Jenkins With The Characters Of TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show"4 of 15
5. Bernice Jenkins & Aunt Sylvia On TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show"5 of 15
6. Bernice Jenkins & Kandi6 of 15
7. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show"7 of 15
8. Bernice Jenkins CD cover8 of 15
9. Bernice Jenkins9 of 15
10. Ms. Janie & Bernice Jenkins10 of 15
11. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show"11 of 15
12. Bernice Jenkins, Fred Hammond, Waka Flocka Flame & Ray J on "The Rickey Smiley Show"12 of 15
13. Bernice Jenkins13 of 15
14. Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements14 of 15
15. Bernice Jenkins onstage15 of 15
comments – Add Yours