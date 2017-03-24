Black Tony Reveals Master Plan To Steal From Foot Locker [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley from Cleveland to tell him about a master plan he and his boys were carrying through. After a friend got fired from Foot Locker, they drove their to meet her and help carry out a mission to steals a lot of shoes from a lot of stores.

When Rickey advises him that maybe it’s not such a good idea, Black Tony gets really irritated. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

