White Supremacist Stabber Came to NYC To Kill Black Men, NYPD Says

The Baltimore man who turned himself in to police Wednesday for fatally stabbing a man in New York City told investigators he came to the city to kill Black men.

According to DNA Info New York, James Harris Jackson, 28, a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, has harbored hatred for African-American men for more than ten years. He told officials he traveled to NYC on a Bolt bus on Friday and was staying at a Midtown hotel.

On Monday, Jackson saw Timothy Caughman, 66, rummaging through a trash can in the Hell’s Kitchen area, and from there fatally stabbed Caughman before fleeing the scene. Caughman “staggered” to a nearby firehouse and later was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Investigators believe Jackson used a black 26-inch blade to kill Caughman.

Footage was recently released of Jackson on the night of the killing:

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the killing an “unspeakable human tragedy.”

“The NYPD has put the alleged perpetrator behind bars where he belongs,” he said in a statement.

“Now it’s our collective responsibility to speak clearly and forcefully in the face of intolerance and violence — here or across the country. We are a safe city because we are inclusive. We are a nation of unrivaled strength because we are diverse. No act of violence can undermine who we are.”

Jackson was charged with murder on Wednesday and police are interviewing his family to get more info about his background, DNA Info noted.

