Jordan Peele's "Get Out" Pushed "Lego Batman" Off the Box Office Throne

1 hour ago

Jesse Salazar
Jordan Peele’s horror film “Get Out” received a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes film review website, and it seems they were on to something. The movie, which opened this weekend and cost $4.5 million to make, debuted at number one with $30.5 million, knocking “Lego Batman” down to second place and endings its two-week reign.

Peele’s directorial debut is about an interracial couple that makes disturbing discoveries on a trip to meet the girl’s parents.

“John Wick: Chapter Two” climbs one place to number three with $9 million, and Matt Damon’s “The Great Wall,” falls to four with $8.7 million .

“Fifty Shades Darker” rounds out the new top five at five with $7.7 million.

1.  NEW:  “Get Out”, $30.5 million.

2.  “The Lego Batman Movie”, $19 million.  Up to $133 million in its 3rd week.

3.  “John Wick: Chapter 2”, $9 million.  Up to $74.4 million in its 3rd week.

4.  “The Great Wall”, $8.7 million.  Up to $34.4 million in its 2nd week.

5.  “Fifty Shades Darker”, $7.7 million.  Up to $103.6 million in its 3rd week.

6.  “Fist Fight”, $6.4 million.  Up to $23.3 million in its 2nd week.

7.  “Hidden Figures”, $5.9 million.  Up to $152.8 million in its 10th week.

8.  “La La Land”, $4.6 million.  Up to $140.9 million in its 12th week.

9.  “Split”, $4.1 million.  Up to $130.8 million in its 6th week.

10.  “Lion”, $3.8 million.  Up to $42.8 million in its 14th week.

“Rock Dog” made $3.7 million and “Collide” tanked with $1.5 million.

photos