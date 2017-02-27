Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” Pushed “Lego Batman” Off the Box Office Throne

Jordan Peele’s horror film “Get Out” received a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes film review website, and it seems they were on to something. The movie, which opened this weekend and cost $4.5 million to make, debuted at number one with $30.5 million, knocking “Lego Batman” down to second place and endings its two-week reign.

Peele’s directorial debut is about an interracial couple that makes disturbing discoveries on a trip to meet the girl’s parents.

“John Wick: Chapter Two” climbs one place to number three with $9 million, and Matt Damon’s “The Great Wall,” falls to four with $8.7 million .

“Fifty Shades Darker” rounds out the new top five at five with $7.7 million.

1. NEW: “Get Out”, $30.5 million. 2. “The Lego Batman Movie”, $19 million. Up to $133 million in its 3rd week. 3. “John Wick: Chapter 2”, $9 million. Up to $74.4 million in its 3rd week. 4. “The Great Wall”, $8.7 million. Up to $34.4 million in its 2nd week. 5. “Fifty Shades Darker”, $7.7 million. Up to $103.6 million in its 3rd week. 6. “Fist Fight”, $6.4 million. Up to $23.3 million in its 2nd week. 7. “Hidden Figures”, $5.9 million. Up to $152.8 million in its 10th week. 8. “La La Land”, $4.6 million. Up to $140.9 million in its 12th week. 9. “Split”, $4.1 million. Up to $130.8 million in its 6th week. 10. “Lion”, $3.8 million. Up to $42.8 million in its 14th week. “Rock Dog” made $3.7 million and “Collide” tanked with $1.5 million.

