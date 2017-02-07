Entertainment News
Drake On Trump — ‘One Man Can’t Tear This World Apart’

1 hour ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Drake isn’t known to get involved in politics but something had him feeling some time of way enough to address it at his final “Boy Meets World” show in London. In front of a packed crowd, Drizzy took a few moments out of his set to discuss his feelings, saying:

“For some reason in my room, they’ve got the TV set to CNN. Every day I wake up, I see all this bulls** going on in the world. People trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other. Tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs, my proudest moment… if you take a look around in this room, you’ll see people of all races and all places. If you think one man can tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherf***ing mind. It’s on us to keep this sh** together. F*** that man.”

Now Drake never mentioned Trump by name, but by simply being up on current headlines it’s clear who he was referring to.

