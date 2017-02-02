Music
That Had To Hurt: Watch Travis Scott Fall Through A Giant Hole On Stage

What a tumble...

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Drake and Young Thug tried to pull off a dope surprise during the London stop of the Boy Meets World Tour, but it didn’t go as planned – to say the least.

Drake and Thugger welcomed special guest Travis Scott to the stage to perform “Goosebumps,” “Pick Up The Phone,” and “Antidote,” and the audience was over the moon. Unfortunately, his appearance ended in technical difficulties, as Scott fell through a huge hole in the stage. A big globe, used for lighting, is supposed to come out of the hole, but when the rapper fell through the globe was broken – and the entire situation led to Drake giving out full refunds.

“I’m doing this shit for free tonight. I don’t give a fuck,” Drake told the audience. After his big fall, Scott hit Instagram and said he “loved it,” so we’re going to guess he’s alright. See footage below.

FUCKING ALMIGHTY LITNESS LEGIT. BEST TIME EVER.. EVEN FELL IN A BLACK HOLE AND I LOVED IT. #morelife

boy meets world tour , Drake , London , Travis Scott , Young Thug

