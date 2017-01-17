Is Young Thug’s New “Wyclef Jean” Video a Disaster or Masterpiece?

The jury is still out on whether Young Thug’s new video for ‘Wyclef Jean’ was truly a train wreck or a stroke of genius. The video, which cost over $100,000 to make according to the directors Pomp&Clout, has all the elements of a traditional rap video except one thing…the artist himself. Why? According to the explanation in the video, he simply never showed up.

He did send over a video of him enjoying some Cheetos that made it into the video, but the no-show didn’t stop them from completing the video as Thugger first envisioned it, full of models and luxury vehicles all set in the mansions of the Hollywood Hills.

Thanks to the text explanations from the directors throughout the project, viewers who be clueless as to what exactly we were watching, assuming it ever saw the light of day at all.

Check out the final product and read the video’s hilarious description of events below!

