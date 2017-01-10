News & Gossip
You Won’t Believe The Racist Comment This White Couple Left For A Black Waitress

Appalling.

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
A Virginia waitress is the latest American to experience serious racial prejudice. 

On Saturday morning, Kelly Carter served a White couple at Anita’s in Ashburn, Virginia. They seemed to be two decent people who were enjoying their meals when things took a turn for the worse. It was clear Kelly was an excellent server, because at the end of the dinner, the couple wrote ”great service” on the bottom of their $30.52 credit card receipt.

But that’s not all they had to say. The note then continued, “Don’t tip black people.” 

Carter told reporters after the derogatory message went viral: “It was just total shock, that’s all that I can say. I looked at the receipt three times because I was so shocked, never ever being a server have I seen that.” 

The Loudoun County NAACP chapter shared the photo on social media, tweeting, “Hatred will not be tolerated and we will not keep quiet. This has been confirmed and did happen per Mgr @ Anita’s in Ashburn.”

According to reports, a fundraising page has been established for Kelly Carter and has raised $320 by 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

SOURCE: Daily Mail 

photos